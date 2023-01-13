Correction: TCS Group Holding PLC: Headhunter Group plc Appoints Mr Sergey Arsenyev as Non-Executive Director

13.01.2023 19:19:17

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
13-Jan-2023 / 21:19 MSK
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC: Headhunter Group plc Appoints Mr Sergey Arsenyev as Non-Executive Director

  • Correct news added below


Limassol, Cyprus  12 January 2023. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, announces that Mr. Sergey Arsenyev, an independent non-executive director of the Group, has joined the Board of HeadHunter Group PLC as a non-executive director, with effect from 10, January, 2023. 

 

Other than the directorships highlighted above, there are no matters requiring disclosure pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

 

 For enquiries:

 

IR Department

ir@tinkoff-group.com

 

About TCS Group

TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.

 
ISIN: US87238U2033
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TCS
LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18
Sequence No.: 215779
EQS News ID: 1535233

 
