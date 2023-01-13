|
13.01.2023 19:19:17
Correction: TCS Group Holding PLC: Headhunter Group plc Appoints Mr Sergey Arsenyev as Non-Executive Director
TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC: Headhunter Group plc Appoints Mr Sergey Arsenyev as Non-Executive Director
Other than the directorships highlighted above, there are no matters requiring disclosure pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.
For enquiries:
IR Department
About TCS Group
TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.
