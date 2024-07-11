|
11.07.2024 03:26:03
Costco June Comps Up 5.3%; To Increase Annual Membership Fees
(RTTNews) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) reported that its total comparable sales for the retail month of June, the five weeks ended July 7, 2024, increased 5.3% with US comparable sales up 5.6% and Canada comparable sales up 5.2%. Net sales were $24.48 billion for the retail month of June, an increase of 7.4 percent from $22.78 billion last year.
The company also announced that, effective September 1, 2024, it will increase annual membership fees by $5 for U.S. and Canada Gold Star (individual), Business, and Business add-on members. With the increase, all U.S. and Canada Gold Star, Business and Business add-on members will pay an annual fee of $65.
Also effective September 1, annual fees for Executive Memberships in the U.S. and Canada will increase from $120 to $130 (Primary membership of $65, plus the Executive upgrade of $65), and the maximum annual 2% Reward associated with the Executive Membership will increase from $1,000 to $1,250.
The fee increases will impact around 52 million memberships, a little over half of which are Executive.
The company also announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock of $1.16 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable August 9, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 26, 2024.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Costco Wholesale Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Costco Wholesale Corp.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Costco Wholesale Corp.
|775,10
|-2,67%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Neue Rekorde an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten die Sitzung am Freitag auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street verbuchte Gewinne. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden zum Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung.