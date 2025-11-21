Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
21.11.2025 10:11:00
Costco Stock Has Had a Tough Year. Time to Buy?
Costco stock has slipped back after a long stretch of outperformance. As of this writing, shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) are trading below $900 again, putting the shares in the red for 2025.The wholesale club remains one of the strongest retailers in the market. Costco's membership model and private-label brands continue to pull in steady traffic and high renewal rates. The problem for investors is not the business -- it's great. It's the valuation.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
