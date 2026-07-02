Cot a Aktie

Cot a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1WY6X / ISIN: US2220702037

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.07.2026 14:51:33

Coty Restructures Leadership, Centralizes Prestige Operations

(RTTNews) - Beauty company Coty Inc. (COTY) on Wednesday unveiled organizational changes aimed at streamlining operations and accelerating decision-making under its Coty.Curated strategy.

Accordingly, Executive Chairman and interim CEO Markus Strobel will take direct control of the Prestige division's commercial operations, a move Coty said will accelerate decision-making and strengthen accountability for sales and market share performance.

Coty is also combining Prestige research and development, sustainability and supply chain into a single function under interim leader Graeme Carter, chief supply chain officer, to streamline product development and delivery across its prestige portfolio.

As part of the reorganization, Chief Commercial Officer Prestige Caroline Andreotti will leave the company at the end of September after nearly 20 years with Coty. Chief Scientific and Sustainability Officer Shimei Fan will depart at the end of August.

Additionally, Chief People and Purpose Officer Priya Srinivasan will step down in August for personal reasons. She will be succeeded by Sverine Charbon, who joins the company on September 1 from Publicis Groupe, where she most recently served as Chief Talent Officer International.

"Coty.Curated is about clarity and focus, and a simpler operating model helps us deliver on that. It positions us to keep building behind our core brands and to support our teams as the business moves forward," Strobel said.

Coty shares closed at $2.28 on Wednesday, up 5.56%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Coty Inc (A)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Coty Inc (A)

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Coty Inc (A) 1,99 -0,50% Coty Inc (A)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16:32 Juni 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
16:07 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Juni 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.07.26 Juni 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
02.07.26 Rohstoffe im 2. Quartal 2026: Die Gewinner und Verlierer bei Öl, Gold und Co.
02.07.26 Kryptowährungen im 2. Quartal 2026: Quartalsbilanz von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach neuem Allzeithoch fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Freitag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete die Sitzung nach neuem Rekord höher. An der Wall Street findet kein Handel statt. Die Märkte in Asien verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen