AMBITION Aktie
WKN DE: A12ENS / ISIN: JP3128650003
|
20.11.2025 14:45:00
Could AMD's $100 Billion AI Ambition Make It the Next Great Chip Stock?
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) recently held its first analyst day in three years, and its management laid out some pretty ambitious targets. The chipmaker now sees its total addressable market -- which includes graphic processing units (GPUs), central processing units (CPUs), memory, and networking components -- reaching $1 trillion in 2030. It also believes that it can capture a double-digit market share in the AI data center chip market. As such, AMD sees revenue expanding at a 35%-plus compound annual growth rate (CAGR), bringing revenue to over $150 billion by 2030. The growth would be led by its data center segment, which is expected to surge at a 60% CAGR. AMD predicts reaching a 50%-plus share in the data center CPU market, while its artificial intelligence (AI) data center revenue would grow at an 80% CAGR. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
