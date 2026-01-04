Fluor Aktie
WKN: 591332 / ISIN: US3434121022
|
04.01.2026 22:37:00
Could Buying Fluor Today Set You Up for Life?
Fluor (NYSE: FLR) is working diligently to make its business a more reliable source of cash flow. It has made significant progress as well. That's good news, but is it enough to justify buying the stock in the hope of setting yourself up for life? What if you add in Fluor's large ownership stake in an exciting nuclear power start-up?There's a lot to like about Fluor, but you still might want to tread with caution. Here's why.Fluor is an engineering and construction company. Essentially, businesses and governments hire Fluor to build things for them. These are massive structures, such as power plants, office buildings, and roads. And Fluor is good at what it does.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
