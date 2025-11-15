Intuitive Machine a Aktie
WKN DE: A3D5BY / ISIN: US46125A1007
15.11.2025 10:55:00
Could Buying Intuitive Machines Stock Today Set You Up for Life?
Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR), a lunar landing and exploration vehicle developer, went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in February 2023. Its stock opened at $10 and spiked to a record high of $81.99 a few days later, but now trades at $9.Like many other SPAC-backed space start-ups, Intuitive briefly became a meme stock upon its public debut. But it quickly fizzled out after its missions were delayed, its two completed landings were marred by technical problems, and it racked up more losses. Rising interest rates also compressed its valuations as investors pivoted toward safer stocks. But could a contrarian investment in Intuitive Machines at these depressed levels generate life-changing gains over the next few decades?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
