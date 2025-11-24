IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
|
24.11.2025 21:22:00
Could Buying IonQ Stock Today Set You Up for Life?
The quantum computing craze has supercharged IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) stock in the past year or so, with shares of the company gaining more than 500% since September 2024. This rapid rise in IonQ stock is being driven by sunny prospects for the quantum computing market, as well as the impressive growth that the company has been clocking.What's worth noting is that the quantum computing market is still in its early phases of growth. Does this mean buying and holding shares of IonQ could turn out to be a life-changing investment? Could this stock set you up for life? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
