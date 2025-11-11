IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
|
11.11.2025 12:00:00
Could Investing $10,000 in IonQ Make You a Millionaire?
Every investor dreams of producing incredible returns that allow them to turn a meager investment into more than $1 million. Several companies have turned a $10,000 investment into more than $1 million. The most recent example is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). If you invested $10,000 in Nvidia a decade ago, that investment is now worth nearly $3 million. That's an incredible run, and it showcases how important it is to have an offering that can serve a wide variety of use cases.One industry where investors are looking for millionaire-maker stocks is quantum computing. Quantum computing has the potential to replace a lot of traditional computing power, including the graphics processing units (GPUs) infrastructure Nvidia has built out for artificial intelligence (AI).If a worthy competitor arises from this sector, it could make investors a ton of money, potentially even $1 million. One of the top picks in this space is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), but does it have the potential to turn a $10,000 investment into $1 million?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IonQmehr Nachrichten
|
06.11.25
|IonQ-Aktie gewinnt: Quantencomputing-Spezialist überzeugt mit kräftigem Umsatzwachstum (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: IonQ öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.08.25
|IonQ-Aktie schwächelt: Quantencomputer-Konzern bleibt tief in der Verlustzone stecken (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.25
|Ausblick: IonQ präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
22.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: IonQ legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.06.25
|US quantum computing company IonQ to buy Oxford university start-up (Financial Times)