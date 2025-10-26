Rigetti Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034
|
26.10.2025 14:27:00
Could Investing $10,000 in Rigetti Computing Make You a Millionaire?
Over $320,000. That's how much a $10,000 investment in Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) 12 months ago would be worth now. If you had invested the same amount on Oct. 9, 2024, your position in Rigetti would have been worth $615,000 exactly one year later. Such results might excite many investors seeking to strike it rich with the right stock. Could investing $10,000 in Rigetti Computing make you a millionaire?If you look at stocks that have been millionaire makers in the past, they tend to share two key features. First, the companies were early leaders in their fields. Second, they operated in nascent industries that had explosive growth potential. Rigetti Computing checks off both of these important components of a millionaire-maker stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
