WKN DE: A3DEJZ / ISIN: US78397Q1094

02.12.2025 14:00:00

Could Investing in SES AI Corporation Make You a Millionaire?

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) might not get as much press as other, more famous, artificial intelligence (AI) companies, so you may not have heard that the stock is up over 400% in the past 12 months. SES is on a mission to create the next generation of lithium batteries. The lithium battery industry is ripe for modernization, as well as AI innovation, with real-world applications in automobiles, drones, and more. The company also recently released its AI software, Molecular Universe, to the public. This technology accelerates battery material discovery and creates the most thorough database and service platform for this process. The Boston-based company was founded in 2012 and went public via a special purpose acquisition company in 2022. Although the stock has increased by more than 400% this year, it still trades at under $2 per share. The market cap currently sits under $700 million. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
SES AI Corporation Registered Shs -A- 1,87 -5,08%

