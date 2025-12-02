SES AI a Aktie
WKN DE: A3DEJZ / ISIN: US78397Q1094
|
02.12.2025 14:00:00
Could Investing in SES AI Corporation Make You a Millionaire?
SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) might not get as much press as other, more famous, artificial intelligence (AI) companies, so you may not have heard that the stock is up over 400% in the past 12 months. SES is on a mission to create the next generation of lithium batteries. The lithium battery industry is ripe for modernization, as well as AI innovation, with real-world applications in automobiles, drones, and more. The company also recently released its AI software, Molecular Universe, to the public. This technology accelerates battery material discovery and creates the most thorough database and service platform for this process. The Boston-based company was founded in 2012 and went public via a special purpose acquisition company in 2022. Although the stock has increased by more than 400% this year, it still trades at under $2 per share. The market cap currently sits under $700 million. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SES AI Corporation Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
04.11.25
|Ausblick: SES AI A gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
21.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: SES AI A öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
03.08.25
|Ausblick: SES AI A stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu SES AI Corporation Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SES AI Corporation Registered Shs -A-
|1,87
|-5,08%