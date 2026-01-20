IonQ Aktie

WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089

Could IonQ Become the Nvidia of Quantum Computing?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has seen success that few companies could dream of. It's at the center of one of the most important technological revolutions humankind has ever experienced, and it holds an impressive market share in its sector. Furthermore, Nvidia is producing margins that are unheard of for hardware companies, and any company that can replicate Nvidia's business model will likely be a successful investment.One area where investors are looking for the next Nvidia is in quantum computing. It's a natural progression from the accelerated computing Nvidia excels at, and Nvidia isn't pursuing a quantum processing unit. So, there could be a new winner on the block for this innovative and exciting technology.One stock investors point toward that could achieve Nvidia-like status is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). IonQ is a pure-play quantum computing investment that is solely focused on bringing its quantum computing solution to the market. But can it replicate Nvidia's dominance?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
IonQ 41,50 -1,66% IonQ

