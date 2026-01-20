IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
|
20.01.2026 13:00:00
Could IonQ Become the Nvidia of Quantum Computing?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has seen success that few companies could dream of. It's at the center of one of the most important technological revolutions humankind has ever experienced, and it holds an impressive market share in its sector. Furthermore, Nvidia is producing margins that are unheard of for hardware companies, and any company that can replicate Nvidia's business model will likely be a successful investment.One area where investors are looking for the next Nvidia is in quantum computing. It's a natural progression from the accelerated computing Nvidia excels at, and Nvidia isn't pursuing a quantum processing unit. So, there could be a new winner on the block for this innovative and exciting technology.One stock investors point toward that could achieve Nvidia-like status is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). IonQ is a pure-play quantum computing investment that is solely focused on bringing its quantum computing solution to the market. But can it replicate Nvidia's dominance?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Nachrichten zu IonQ
|
06.11.25
|IonQ-Aktie gewinnt: Quantencomputing-Spezialist überzeugt mit kräftigem Umsatzwachstum (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: IonQ öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.08.25
|IonQ-Aktie schwächelt: Quantencomputer-Konzern bleibt tief in der Verlustzone stecken (finanzen.at)
|
06.08.25
|Ausblick: IonQ präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
22.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: IonQ legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu IonQ
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IonQ
|41,50
|-1,66%