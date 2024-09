Could Realty Income Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

Almost no one becomes a millionaire overnight, but the great thing about the stock market is that it can help almost anyone become wealthy over time.The S&P 500 has historically delivered a compound annualized return of 9% with dividends reinvested. With results like that, if you invested $1,000 a month every month for 25 years, you would have a portfolio worth more than $1 million. Investing in an S&P 500 index fund is an easy way of getting results that closely track the index, but some stocks consistently outperform it, meaning you can increase your chances of getting to a $1 million portfolio even faster by picking stocks wisely.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool