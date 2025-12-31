:be Aktie
Could Royal Caribbean Be a Multimillionaire-Maker Stock?
The tranquil seas for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) should continue in the new year. The cruise line operator's shares have gained more than 300% over the past five years as it continues to evolve in a post-pandemic travel era. Still, a change in the winds of consumer sentiment could prevent the stock from becoming a multimillionaire maker.Royal Caribbean is benefiting as a new generation of younger travelers comes to appreciate the joys of sailing the seas and all-inclusive packages. The company's bookings are skyrocketing. In its third-quarter report, management wrote: "Bookings for 2026 have come in at rates that are well above the prior year, resulting in a year-over-year rate growth at the high end of historical ranges." Onboard spending per passenger has also increased, and purchases are more commonly being booked ahead of time.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
