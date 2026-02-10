Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
10.02.2026 01:00:00
Could Sandisk Stock Be the Next Nvidia?
One of the hottest stocks over the past several months has undoubtedly been Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK). As tech companies have been building out their artificial intelligence capabilities, there's been a growing need for memory storage. And Sandisk, which spun off from Western Digital last year, has benefited from the surge in demand.The company provides flash memory storage solutions and has been posting strong numbers and generating impressive returns for its shareholders along the way. With so much hype and excitement around the stock of late, could investing in Sandisk be like investing in Nvidia a few years ago?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
