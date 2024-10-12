|
12.10.2024 14:15:00
Could Shopify Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?
Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock is down 51% from its all-time highs back in 2021. But after encountering some obstacles on its upward trajectory, it looks like it's back in action. It has tremendous growth drivers and a powerful e-commerce platform, and it's finally profitable again. Does Shopify stock have what it takes to turn investors into millionaires?Shopify was hardly a household name before the COVID-19 pandemic. It was still making its way as a new tech company, and it isn't consumer facing. It provides an e-commerce platform for any business, large or small, to get started selling online.The company managed through accelerated and unexpected demand for its products with flying colors, and it expanded to offer a broad array of e-commerce services. Need a full e-commerce presence including custom website and payment processing? Check. Just need the payment processing part or data analytics? Check there, too.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!