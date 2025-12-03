XRP-Token von Ripple: Mehr als nur eine weitere Kryptowährung -w-

:be Aktie

:be für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.12.2025 11:00:00

Could SoundHound AI Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is a fairly popular stock considering that it's only a $5 billion company. But its small market cap is precisely why some investors are so excited about it. Finding stocks that are capable of turning reasonable investments into million-dollar positions isn't easy, and to achieve results like that, you generally must invest in them early, when they're smaller. It also helps if they're offering a product that's usable across multiple industries.SoundHound AI fits those descriptions, but could a manageable investment in it really turn a person into a millionaire? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten