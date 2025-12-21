Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
|
22.12.2025 00:10:00
Could the Bull Market Roar Higher in 2026? History Offers an Answer That's Remarkably Clear.
The S&P 500 bull market entered its third year a couple of months ago -- and at the same time, the benchmark is racking up significant annual gains too. The index climbed more than 20% in each of the two past years, and it's heading for yet another increase in 2025. Though you'll find winning stocks across sectors, one in particular has driven this bull market. That's technology, led by players in the artificial intelligence (AI) space.Investors have flocked to AI stocks with the idea that the technology may save companies time and money -- and fuel game-changing discoveries and progress, from the development of new drugs to the powering of autonomous vehicles. All of this could supercharge corporate earnings growth over time, and investors have wanted to get in early to benefit.Now, though, after the S&P 500 has reached multiple record highs and after some market participants have questioned whether AI stocks may have what it takes to keep surging, it's logical to ask the following question: Could the bull market roar higher in 2026? History offers an answer that's remarkably clear.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
