|
26.10.2024 10:51:00
Could These Stocks Be in Trouble If Trump Wins in November?
Everyone knows that elections always have winners and losers. However, the list isn't limited only to political candidates and their supporters. Stocks can be affected by election results, too.UBS recently evaluated the potential impact of former President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs. The investment bank says it expects that U.S. stocks will fall "by around 10%" if Trump is elected and implements his steep across-the-board tariffs.But some industries could be hit harder than others. Could these three stocks be in trouble if Trump wins in November? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
