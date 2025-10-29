Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
29.10.2025 11:15:00
Could This Anti-Obesity Drug Biotech Be Poised to Soar in 2026?
Biotech investors have been closely monitoring the weight management space over the past few years. Sales of weight loss therapies are projected to soar in the coming years due to several factors, including important breakthroughs in the field and the high prevalence of obesity in some countries, such as the U.S. The drugmakers leading the charge include Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.However, investing in smaller, little-known companies might lead to even stronger returns. And BioAge Labs (NASDAQ: BIOA), a small-cap drugmaker, is a great candidate, at least according to some Wall Street analysts. Could the stock come into its own next year and beyond? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
