WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

09.11.2025 10:30:00

Could This Be the Most Underrated AI Infrastructure Play of the Decade?

Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure stocks are getting plenty of attention these days, thanks to huge investments in AI data centers being made to help handle the massive workloads being generated in the cloud. From chipmakers to foundries to cloud infrastructure providers to hyperscalers, companies offering AI infrastructure solutions are surging their revenue and earnings.As a result, most of the AI infrastructure stocks are also seeing prices surge, resulting in rich valuations right now. Oracle, for instance, has a price-to-sales ratio of 14, while neocloud solutions provider CoreWeave is trading at 19 times sales. Meanwhile, chipmakers such as Nvidia and Broadcom are trading at close to 30 times sales.However, there is at least one AI infrastructure stock trading at a price-to-sales ratio of just 1 and a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 21. Its forward earnings multiple of 13 suggests that analysts expect a big increase in its earnings. However, the AI-related catalysts that it can take advantage of tell us that the market may be underrating its growth potential.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
