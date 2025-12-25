Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
|
25.12.2025 09:43:00
Could TJX Reach $200 in 2026? The Answer May Blow Your Mind.
The TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) isn't just a leader in bargain retail, it's also a leader in stock gains across the retail sector. It's on a hot streak that includes the stock not having a negative year in annual price movement since 2008, along with two consecutive years of at least 30% in share price gains. Shares currently trade around $156. Can it carry the momentum into 2026 and reach $200 -- a 28% jump -- or is the bullish momentum due for a retracement?Image source: Getty Images.Sixteen analysts who cover TJX stock have a consensus rating of "strong buy" going into 2026. The highest price target given was $181 on Nov. 20. But in addition to strong ratings, the retailer has very strong key performance benchmarks, as it's on pace to close its fiscal year 2026 on Feb. 1, 2026, with a fifth consecutive fiscal year of growth in revenue, net income, and dividend.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
