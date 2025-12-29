Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
29.12.2025 13:45:00
Could Vertiv Become the Next Essential AI Infrastructure Stock?
To date, Nvidia has been the centerpiece stock of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. And rightfully so. The world's been waiting on computer processors powerful enough to turn lofty AI ambitions into reality. Nvidia delivered, with its silicon now serving as the heart and soul of most artificial intelligence platforms.As the AI movement evolves though, unexpected challenges are coming to light. For instance, the planet's power infrastructure isn't quite as ready as hoped to supply data centers with all the electricity they need. These challenges are, of course, presenting new growth opportunities for investors -- opportunities better than Nvidia is at this time.And one name in particular is rising to the surface as one of the next great stock picks of the artificial intelligence revolution. That's AI infrastructure specialist Vertiv (NYSE: VRT). Although it's never going to be as big as Nvidia nor likely to dish out the sort of sustained gains that Nvidia did, from here, it does offer tremendous long-term promise.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 848,00
|-0,94%
|Vertiv Holdings
|140,56
|0,06%
