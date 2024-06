Council that hiked heating bills by 350% delays passing on £1m subsidy to tenants

Lambeth council, which raised bills for more than 3,000 tenants on communal heat networks, has delayed crediting them for over a yearA local authority that threatened tenants with eviction if they could not afford a 350% hike in energy bills has delayed crediting them with a £1m government subsidy for more than 12 months, it has emerged.Lambeth council is facing demands to pay compensation to residents who campaigners say have been forced into poverty by its conduct. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel