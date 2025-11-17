Coursera Names Mike Foley Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - Coursera, Inc. (COUR), Monday, announced the appointment of Mike Foley as interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

The company's search to fill the CFO position on a permanent basis remains underway.

"Mike brings deep financial and operational expertise, along with a proven track record of helping technology companies scale through periods of rapid growth and transformation," said Greg Hart, Coursera's CEO. "As we continue the search for a permanent CFO, I am confident he is the right leader to guide Coursera's finance organization and strengthen our leadership team as we execute on our strategy to deliver more valuable customer experiences, accelerate product-led innovation, and drive durable growth."

Most recently, Foley served as a Strategic Adviser to AI and technology companies at New Enterprise Associates.

"I'm thrilled to join Coursera at such a pivotal moment in its growth and innovation journey," said Mike Foley. "With the company's strong fundamentals and financial position, I look forward to working with Greg and the leadership team to sharpen our strategic priorities and ensure we have the scale, agility, and operational rigor to deliver on the next phase of growth and value creation."