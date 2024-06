CPI Card Group Announces Launch Of $285 Mln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS), a credit card issuer, on Monday announced a private offering $285 million of senior secured notes due 2029 by its wholly-owned subsidiary CPI CG Inc.

The issuer intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem all of the issuer's outstanding 8.625 percent senior secured notes due 2026 and to pay related fees, premiums, and expenses.