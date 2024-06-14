CPSC Recalls: Air Conditioning And Heat Pump Units, Mattresses, 3D Printers, Waxing Kits

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC has announced recalls including air conditioning and heat pump packaged units, mattresses, 3D printers, waxing kits, magnetic chess games, ST bikes with disc brakes, as well as Neve Strap Crampons and accessory kits, citing various reasons.

Daikin Comfort Technologies Manufacturing L.P, affiliated to Japan's Daikin Industries, Ltd., called back about 12,100 units of Amana, Daikin, Goodman-branded air conditioning and heat pump packaged units due to fire hazard.

Adven Group's about 117,200 units of Nap Queen Sleep Victoria Hybrid Mattresses were recalled for fire risk, while Bambu Lab recalled about 12,800 units of A1 3D Printers due to electric shock and fire hazards.

Southern Telecom recalled about 19,500 Lomi units of Roll-On Waxing Kits due to fire, burn and shock risks, while about 2,600 units of Magnetic Chess Games of China-based Outad Good Life Ltd. were recalled due to ingestion risk.

The CPSC recalls also include Retrospec's Beaumont Plus ST Bikes with Disc Brakes due to crash and injury hazards, as well as Black Diamond Equipment's Neve Strap Crampons and Accessory Kits due to risk of fall.

In most of the recalls, consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled product, and contact the respective firm for either a free repair, replacement or refund, depending on each product.

Daikin Packaged Units

Houston, Texas-based Daikin Comfort Technologies' recall involves Amana, Daikin, and Goodman branded packaged air conditioners and heat pumps in gray or green color. It can be identified by the model number located on the electrical connection side of the unit on the outside panel.

The impacted units were manufactured in the United States and sold at heating and cooling equipment independent dealers nationwide from January 2024 through March 2024 for between $4,500 to $7,500.

According to the agency, the unit's serial plate can have incorrect electrical ratings which can lead to incorrect wirings being used, posing a fire hazard.

However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the recalled products so far.

Consumers are urged not to attempt to open the outside electrical panel of the recalled air conditioning and heat pump units, and immediately contact Daikin for a free repair and inspection.

The company last year had called back about 62,100 units of Amana Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners/Heat Pumps citing burn and fire hazards.

Adven Hybrid Mattresses

Missouri City, Texas-based Adven Group, dba Nap Queen Sleep, has recalled all sizes and thicknesses of the Nap Queen Sleep Victoria Cooling Gel and Pocket Coil Hybrid Mattresses manufactured prior to October 2023.

The impacted models include NQ691011, NQ691015, NQ691021, NQ691031, NQ691041, NQ691211, NQ691215, NQ691221, NQ691231, NQ691241, NQ69811, NQ69815, NQ69821, NQ69831 and NQ69841.

The single-sided mattresses have a white knit top panel quilted in wavy diamonds, and a black woven quilted side panel. They were sold compressed in a box.

The mattresses were manufactured in the U.S., Kosovo, and Greece and sold stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Walmart, Home Depot, Wayfair, Target, Bed Bath and Beyond, and Napqueensleep.com from February 2020 through October 2023 for between $160 and $375.

The recalled mattresses violate mandatory federal flammability regulations for mattresses, posing a fire hazard to consumers, but no injuries were reported so far.

Consumers are asked to contact Nap Queen to receive a free fitted cover to put on their mattress to bring it into compliance with the federal standard.

Bambu Lab's 3D Printers

Austin, Texas-based Bambu Lab USA Inc. has recalled model A1 3D printers that were sold for personal use. They were manufactured in China and sold at Micro Center stores nationwide and online at us.store.bambulab.com from December 2023 through January 2024 for between $400 and $560.

When the impacted 3D printer's heatbed cable is bent or damaged, it can short-circuit and spark or burn through the insulation layer, causing electric shock and fire.

The firm has received a total of 19 reports of damaged cables, including one cable sparking. However, no injuries have been reported till date.

Consumers are asked to contact Bambu Lab to arrange either return of their A1 3D printers for a full refund, or for free replacement of the heatbed and cable by a local electronics repair facility.

Southern Telecom's Waxing Kits

New York-based Southern Telecom Inc. has called back the Lomi Roll-On Waxing Kit with Wax Cartridge & Wax Strips with model number LOMB2003PK.

The recalled boxed kits included a handheld wax warmer, a wax cartridge, wax strips, a power cord, and a user's manual. They were made in China and sold at Ross, DD's, Bealls, and Burlington stores across the country from April 2023 through October 2023 for about $13.

According to the agency, the roll-on warmer's power cord can overheat and short circuit and could cause fire, burn, and electrical shock.

The recall was initiated after the firm received two reports of the warmer's power cord overheating and/or short-circuiting, including two consumers who suffered burns, and one incident of property damage.

Consumers are asked to stop using the recalled waxing kits, and contact Southern Telecom for a full refund.

Magnetic Chess Games

Outad Good Life's recall involves magnetic chess games with 20 magnet stones that are small, spherical, loose, and separable with a strong magnetic flux.

They are sold in a blue box and includes about 20 loose magnets, a string, a plastic storage tray with sponge lining, and instructions for play.

The games were made in China and sold online exclusively at Temu.com from through Outad from December 2023 through February 2024 for about $8.

The CPSC noted that the recalled magnetic chess games violate the mandatory federal toy magnet regulation.

If swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system, causing perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.

The company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the product. However, the agency estimates 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency departments from 2017 through 2021. It is also aware of seven deaths since 2005 involving the ingestion of hazardous magnets, including two outside of the United States.

Consumers should contact Outad Good Life for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

ST Bikes with Disc Brakes

Perris, California -based Xander Bicycle Corp., dba Retrospec, is recalling about 530 units of Beaumont Plus ST City Bike Step-Thru frame bicycles with disc brakes. A silver label near the pedals states "Restrospec, Made in Tianjin, China and batch: 12-15-2023".

They were sold in bluebell, eggshell (white), or mint (green) colors.

The impacted bikes were sold at bicycle stores nationwide from February 2024 through March 2024 for about $400.

The agency noted that the front disc brake rotor and brake pads can be misaligned, which can cause brake failure. This could cause crash and injury, but no incidents or injuries were reported so far.

Consumers can take the recalled bicycles to the authorized dealer where purchased for free installation of a new front fork.

Black Diamond Crampons and Accessory Kits

Salt Lake City, Utah-based Black Diamond Equipment has called back about 350 units of Neve Strap Crampons and Accessory Kits. In addition, about 28 units were sold in Canada.

The recall involves Neve Strap Crampons and Accessory Kits, Style No. 400073, with date codes 01-2021, 05-2022, 07-2023, 01-2024 and SS1271.

The recall also includes the Neve Strap Binding Accessory Kit, Style No. 400683, and Neve Strap Heel Cup Screw & Nuts, Style No. 400687, which were sold separately as spare parts/accessories.

They were made in Taiwan and sold at Black Diamond stores, REI and other stores across the nation, and online from January 2024 through May 2024 for about $180.

The screws that connect the plastic heel cup to the aluminum heel unit of the crampon can loosen and allow the heel cup to detach from the crampon, posing a fall hazard.

The recall was initiated after the company received three reports of incidents of the crampons becoming loose or the heel cup becoming detached by hikers. But, no injuries have been reported so far.

Consumers are urged to contact Black Diamond Equipment to receive a full refund.