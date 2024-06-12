Craig Morford to Retire as Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary; Jeff Taylor Elected as Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

Craig Morford, Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM), has announced his retirement effective July 1, 2024. The Board of Directors has elected Jeff Taylor as Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary for the company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240611622593/en/

Craig Morford, Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary for Exxon Mobil Corporation (Photo: Business Wire)

"Craig has been a valued member of our Corporate Leadership Team during his time as General Counsel providing his strong legal experience and counsel to advance our strategic priorities,” said Darren Woods, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Exxon Mobil Corporation. "He leaves our company well-positioned for the future, and we thank him for his contributions to ExxonMobil.”

"We also welcome Jeff to ExxonMobil. He brings the right blend of corporate governance and legal expertise, and I look forward to working with him.”

Morford joined ExxonMobil in 2019 as deputy general counsel after previous roles with the United States Department of Justice and in private industry. For more than 20 years, Morford advanced through the Department of Justice with assignments as U.S. Attorney in Michigan and Tennessee, and first assistant U.S. attorney in Ohio. In 2007, he was appointed as Acting Deputy Attorney General by President George W. Bush. From 2008 until joining ExxonMobil, Morford served as the Chief Legal and Compliance Officer for Cardinal Health, a multinational health care services company.

Taylor joined ExxonMobil in May 2024 from Fox Corporation, where he was Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Before joining Fox, Taylor served as Deputy General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer for General Motors Co., and as the General Counsel of Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems. He served more than 15 years in the federal government, including as the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia from 2006 to 2009, Counselor to the Attorney General, Counsel to the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary, and Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of California.

Taylor received his Bachelor’s degree in History from Stanford University and earned his J.D. from Harvard Law School.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy and petrochemical companies, creates solutions that improve quality of life and meet society’s evolving needs.

The corporation’s primary businesses - Upstream, Product Solutions and Low Carbon Solutions – provide products that enable modern life, including energy, chemicals, lubricants, and lower emissions technologies. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading portfolio of resources, and is one of the largest integrated fuels, lubricants, and chemical companies in the world. ExxonMobil also owns and operates the largest CO2 pipeline network in the United States. In 2021, ExxonMobil announced Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans for 2030 for operated assets, compared to 2016 levels. The plans are to achieve a 20-30% reduction in corporate-wide greenhouse gas intensity; a 40-50% reduction in greenhouse gas intensity of upstream operations; a 70-80% reduction in corporate-wide methane intensity; and a 60-70% reduction in corporate-wide flaring intensity.

With advancements in technology and the support of clear and consistent government policies, ExxonMobil aims to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions from its operated assets by 2050. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and ExxonMobil’s Advancing Climate Solutions.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and X.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240611622593/en/