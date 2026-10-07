Marvell Technology Group Aktie
WKN: 930131 / ISIN: BMG5876H1051
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07.10.2026 20:59:01
Credo Technology Group vs. Marvell Technology: Which Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As artificial intelligence pushes the limits of connectivity, Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) are racing to build the high-speed pathways that define the modern data center.
Credo targets energy-efficient, niche connectivity solutions, whereas Marvell operates as a broad-scale provider of networking and storage components. Both companies are central to the infrastructure transition occurring in cloud computing. Investors must weigh Credo's hyper-growth potential against the established reliability and diverse product lineup of Marvell to decide which fits their strategy.
Credo Technology Group designs high-speed copper and optical connectivity products specifically for data infrastructure. It focuses on the hardware that moves data quickly between servers, a critical need for cloud providers. Major commercial relationships include collaborations with Microsoft for network-managed architectures and Oracle for transceiver development. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as the top 10 clients represent roughly 90% of total revenue.
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|Credo Technology Group Holding Limited Registered Shs
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|-0,37%
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