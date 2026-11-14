Marvell Technology Group Aktie
WKN: 930131 / ISIN: BMG5876H1051
|
14.11.2026 18:30:02
Credo Technology Group vs. Marvell Technology: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
As demand for artificial intelligence continues to reshape the global data landscape, investors are weighing the explosive growth of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) against the established dominance of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL).
Credo specializes in energy-efficient connectivity for high-speed networks, focusing on specific bottlenecks in hyperscale data centers. Marvell offers a more diverse range of semiconductor solutions covering storage, optical, and computing needs across the entire networking ecosystem. Comparing these two reveals a choice between a high-growth specialist and a diversified infrastructure giant.
Credo focuses on designing high-speed copper and optical interconnect solutions that facilitate massive data movements within cloud networks. The company primarily serves blue chip hyperscalers and equipment manufacturers, with high-profile partnerships including Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as nearly 90% of revenue in its latest annual report came from just 10 customers.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Credo Technology Group Holding Limited Registered Shs
|131,51
|-5,94%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Dow zum Handelsende wenig bewegt - Technologiewerte schwach -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich seitwärts. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend mit Abgaben.