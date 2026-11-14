Marvell Technology Group Aktie

Marvell Technology Group ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 930131 / ISIN: BMG5876H1051

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14.11.2026 18:30:02

Credo Technology Group vs. Marvell Technology: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

As demand for artificial intelligence continues to reshape the global data landscape, investors are weighing the explosive growth of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) against the established dominance of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Credo specializes in energy-efficient connectivity for high-speed networks, focusing on specific bottlenecks in hyperscale data centers. Marvell offers a more diverse range of semiconductor solutions covering storage, optical, and computing needs across the entire networking ecosystem. Comparing these two reveals a choice between a high-growth specialist and a diversified infrastructure giant.

Credo focuses on designing high-speed copper and optical interconnect solutions that facilitate massive data movements within cloud networks. The company primarily serves blue chip hyperscalers and equipment manufacturers, with high-profile partnerships including Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as nearly 90% of revenue in its latest annual report came from just 10 customers.

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Credo Technology Group Holding Limited Registered Shs 131,51 -5,94% Credo Technology Group Holding Limited Registered Shs

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