Credo Technology Group vs. Marvell Technology: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

As demand for artificial intelligence continues to reshape the global data landscape, investors are weighing the explosive growth of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) against the established dominance of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Credo specializes in energy-efficient connectivity for high-speed networks, focusing on specific bottlenecks in hyperscale data centers. Marvell offers a more diverse range of semiconductor solutions covering storage, optical, and computing needs across the entire networking ecosystem. Comparing these two reveals a choice between a high-growth specialist and a diversified infrastructure giant.

Credo focuses on designing high-speed copper and optical interconnect solutions that facilitate massive data movements within cloud networks. The company primarily serves blue chip hyperscalers and equipment manufacturers, with high-profile partnerships including Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as nearly 90% of revenue in its latest annual report came from just 10 customers.

Continue reading