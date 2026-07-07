Credo Technology Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3DDQ5 / ISIN: KYG254571055
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07.07.2026 13:23:32
Credo Technology Group vs. Marvell Technology: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As high-speed data centers expand to meet the demands of artificial intelligence, choosing between Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) has become a critical decision for many tech-focused investors.Credo focuses on specialized interconnect solutions that speed up data transfer, while Marvell offers a broader portfolio of networking and storage chips. While both benefit from the same infrastructure trends, they differ significantly in scale and growth profiles, making a side-by-side comparison essential for anyone looking to optimize their portfolio.Credo Technology Group provides high-speed connectivity solutions that help modern data centers manage massive amounts of information efficiently. The company primarily serves hyperscale cloud providers within the semiconductor stocks landscape, relying on TSMC and BizLink for high-volume production. Because its top ten customers account for roughly 90% of revenue, and two customers each provide over 10%, this concentration adds a significant layer of risk to its business model.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Credo Technology Group Holding Limited Registered Shs
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31.05.26
|Ausblick: Credo Technology Group verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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17.05.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Credo Technology Group zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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14.04.26
|Credo Technology-Aktie im Rausch: Zweistelliges Plus nach Übernahme-Hammer (finanzen.at)
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01.03.26
|Ausblick: Credo Technology Group mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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15.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Credo Technology Group verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)