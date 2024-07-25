CRH Announces Date for Q2 2024 Results Conference Call

CRH plc (NYSE: CRH), the leading provider of building materials solutions, will publish its Q2 2024 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 2:00 a.m. (New York) / 7:00 a.m. (Dublin) followed by a conference call and webcast presentation at 8:00 a.m. (New York) / 1:00 p.m. (Dublin). CRH's results and the related presentation will be available at www.crh.com/investors/results-presentations.

CRH invites investors and members of the public to register for the event at www.crh.com/investors. Upon registration a link to join the call and dial-in details will be made available.

A replay of the webcast will be available on crh.com.

About CRH

CRH (NYSE: CRH, LSE: CRH) is the leading provider of building materials solutions that build, connect and improve our world. Employing approximately 78,500 people at approximately 3,390 operating locations in 28 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in both North America and Europe. As the essential partner for transportation and critical utility infrastructure projects, complex non-residential construction and outdoor living solutions, CRH’s unique offering of materials, products and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable built environment. The company is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. A Fortune 500 company, CRH’s shares are listed on the NYSE and the LSE.

