|
12.02.2024 13:00:00
CRH completes $2.1bn acquisition of materials assets in Texas
On November 21, 2023, CRH plc announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire an attractive portfolio of cement and readymixed concrete assets in Texas, USA for a total consideration of $2.1 billion. CRH is pleased to announce that the transaction is now complete.
About CRH
CRH (NYSE: CRH, LSE: CRH) is the leading provider of building materials solutions that build, connect and improve our world. Employing c.75,800 people at c.3,160 operating locations in 29 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in both North America and Europe. As the essential partner for road and critical utility infrastructure, commercial building projects and outdoor living solutions, CRH’s unique offering of materials, products and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable built environment. The company is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. A Fortune 500 company, CRH’s shares are listed on the NYSE and LSE.
Registered Office: No 12965. Registered Office: 42 Fitzwilliam Square, Dublin 2, R02 R279, Ireland
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240212918677/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CRH plcmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu CRH plcmehr Analysen
|06.10.23
|CRH Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.09.23
|CRH Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.09.23
|CRH Buy
|UBS AG
|13.09.23
|CRH Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.09.23
|CRH Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.10.23
|CRH Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.09.23
|CRH Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.09.23
|CRH Buy
|UBS AG
|13.09.23
|CRH Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.09.23
|CRH Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.10.23
|CRH Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.09.23
|CRH Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.09.23
|CRH Buy
|UBS AG
|13.09.23
|CRH Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.09.23
|CRH Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.07.22
|CRH Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|15.03.22
|CRH Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|04.03.22
|CRH Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CRH plc
|73,84
|0,07%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFreundlicher Wochenauftakt: US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- ATX schliesst in Grün -- DAX beendet Handel über 17.000-Punkte-Marke -- Handel in Shanghai, Hongkong und Tokio ruht
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zum Wochenstart im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Märkte zeigten sich am Montag uneinheitlich. Asiens Leitbörsen befanden sich am Montag im Feiertag.