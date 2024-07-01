|
01.07.2024 08:00:00
CRH Completes Acquisition of Majority Stake in Adbri
CRH plc (NYSE: CRH), the leading provider of building materials solutions, is pleased to confirm that the previously announced Scheme of Arrangement (the "Scheme”) under which CRH and Barro Group ("Barro”) proposed to acquire Adbri Ltd. ("Adbri”) is now complete. Under the Scheme, CRH has acquired the remaining 57% of the ordinary shares of Adbri not owned by Barro.
About CRH
CRH (NYSE: CRH, LSE: CRH) is the leading provider of building materials solutions that build, connect and improve our world. Employing approximately 78,500 people at approximately 3,390 operating locations in 28 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in both North America and Europe. As the essential partner for transportation and critical utility infrastructure projects, complex non-residential construction and outdoor living solutions, CRH’s unique offering of materials, products and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable built environment. The company is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. A Fortune 500 company, CRH’s shares are listed on the NYSE and the LSE.
