27.03.2024 08:00:00

CRH completes second phase of European lime divestment

On 22 November 2023, CRH plc announced that it had reached an agreement to divest its lime operations in Europe for a total consideration of c.$1.1 billion. CRH is pleased to announce that the second phase of the transaction, comprising the Group’s lime operations in the UK, is now complete.

About CRH

CRH (NYSE: CRH, LSE: CRH) is the leading provider of building materials solutions that build, connect and improve our world. Employing c.78,500 people at c.3,390 operating locations in 29 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in both North America and Europe. As the essential partner for transportation and critical utility infrastructure projects, complex non-residential construction and outdoor living solutions, CRH’s unique offering of materials, products and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable built environment. The company is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. A Fortune 500 company, CRH’s shares are listed on the NYSE and LSE.

Registered Office: No 12965. Registered Office: 42 Fitzwilliam Square, Dublin 2, R02 R279, Ireland

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CRH plcmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CRH plcmehr Analysen

06.10.23 CRH Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
27.09.23 CRH Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.09.23 CRH Buy UBS AG
13.09.23 CRH Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.09.23 CRH Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CRH plc 79,78 0,03% CRH plc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzte Karwoche: US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- ATX beendet Handel freundlich -- DAX knackt zeitweise 18.500-Punkte-Marke und schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex blieb auf Rekordkurs. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich am Mittwoch positiv. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen