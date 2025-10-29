Transatlantic Holdings Aktie
Criteo Stock Pops on Strong Results -- and a Transatlantic Relocation Plan
Shares of Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) opened Wednesday's trading 8.7% higher. The Paris-based digital advertising specialist reported strong third-quarter results early in the morning, and the company also announced a two-step relocation plan.Criteo's Q3 contribution excluding traffic acquisition costs (ex-TAC), a non-GAAP revenue measurement commonly used in the advertising industry, rose 8% year over year to $288 million. Adjusted earnings jumped 36% higher, landing at $1.31 per diluted share. The average Wall Street analyst would have settled for contribution ex-TAC of $281.3 million and earnings in the neighborhood of $0.93 per share.On top of the rock-solid results, Criteo will move its corporate domicile from Paris to Luxembourg in 2026, with the option to then relocate to the United States in the future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
