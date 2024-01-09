CrossCountry Mortgage Adopts FICO® Score 10 T, Providing Forward Looking Insights for Mortgage-Backed Security Investors

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM), the nation’s number three retail mortgage lender, has adopted FICO® Score 10 T. As a forward-thinking industry trailblazer, the lender will use FICO’s newest, most innovative, and most predictive scoring model to support origination and decision making for non-confirming loans, ultimately helping more consumers realize the dream of homeownership.

Additionally, CCM is the first mortgage lender to commit to issuing mortgage-backed securities (MBS) exclusively based on FICO® Score 10 T. This move will enable investors to update their guidelines to accept the most predictive score for MBS and allow the $12 trillion MBS global market to have access to more powerful insights and information. This commitment will be the first step for investors to familiarize themselves with the new score and realize the promised performance improvement. This first ever instance of FICO Score 10 T applied to an MBS pool will show investors, rating agencies, and other stakeholders a real-world example of the improved predictive performance offered by FICO Score 10 T.

As an industry leader and first to adopt FICO Score 10® T, CCM’s commitment to the scoring model is leading the way for a growing number of companies to adopt the model as well.

"By proactively issuing mortgage-backed securities exclusively based on FICO Score 10 T, we’re helping to empower investors to make smarter decisions,” said Jenn Stracensky, CCM Chief Operating Officer. "We’re excited about the opportunities that the use of FICO Score 10 T will provide as we continue to offer personalized solutions to our customers.”

FICO Score 10® T provides even greater precision in making lending decisions. FICO Score 10 T can help lenders better manage credit risk and default rates when extending competitive credit offers to consumers. Compared to the version of the FICO® Score used by the Enterprises today, FICO® Score 10 T can enable an increase in mortgage originations of up to 5 percent (without taking on additional credit risk) or reduce default risk and losses by up to 17 percent. The more predictive FICO Score 10 T also helps lenders project cash flows more accurately.

"CrossCountry Mortgage’s astute decision to adopt FICO Score 10 T demonstrates its commitment to innovation, credit access and responsible business growth," said Julie May, vice president and general manager of Scores at FICO. "By leveraging FICO’s most predictive credit scoring model, CCM is at the forefront of meeting the needs of today’s borrowers and investors.”

FICO is committed to assisting mortgage industry participants looking to transition to its most current model, FICO® Score 10 T. The FICO Score Migration Resource Center provides a detailed guide to support organizations through their score transition with key planning steps and activities, in addition to implementation best practices.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 220 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in nearly 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency. Learn more at www.fico.com.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com.

Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico & https://www.fico.com/en/blogs/.

For FICO news and media resources, visit www.fico.com/news.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's number three retail mortgage lender, with more than 7,000 employees operating over 800 branches and servicing loans across all 50 states. Our company has been recognized ten times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win. Visit ccm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240109564879/en/