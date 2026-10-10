CrowdStrike vs. UiPath: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As digital threats evolve and automation becomes essential, investors must weigh the merits of different software leaders. This comparison evaluates CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and UiPath (NYSE:PATH) to determine which is the better buy.

CrowdStrike provides cloud-based security through its Falcon platform, while UiPath focuses on robotic process automation and AI agents. Both companies offer critical software infrastructure, but they occupy different stages of financial growth. This analysis examines their revenue trends, balance sheet strength, and current valuations to help you decide for 2026.

CrowdStrike is a prominent name among tech stocks, selling cybersecurity software through its Falcon platform. This platform secures endpoints, cloud workloads, and identity data for more than 88,000 organizations globally. The company serves a diverse base of enterprise and government clients, including many managed security service providers. It recently highlighted the growth of its Falcon Flex subscription model, which now supports over 1,000 customers. The company maintains a close technical relationship with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), its primary infrastructure provider.

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