CSE Global Secures $124.6 Mln In US LNG Contracts

(RTTNews) - CSE Global Ltd. (CSYJF, CSYJY, 544.SI), a Singapore-based company that provides electrical, communications, and automation solutions, on Monday announced that it has secured three contracts in the United States for $124.6 million, or about S$161.7 million.

The contract execution is expected to take place between 2026 and 2028.

The contracts cover the design and manufacture of power distribution centres, as well as the integration of electrical and control systems and equipment for the liquefied natural gas market.

The company said the contracts are not expected to have a material impact on consolidated net tangible assets per share or earnings per share for the current financial year.

CSE Global closed trading 2.16% lesser at S$0.9050 on the Stock Exchange of Singapore.