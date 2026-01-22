CSX Aktie

CSX für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 865857 / ISIN: US1264081035

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.01.2026 23:07:34

CSX Q4 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - CSX Corp. (CSX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $720 million or $0.39 per share, compared to $733 million or $0.38 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $3.508 billion, compared to $3.539 billion last year.

Operating income was $1.11 billion, compared to adjusted operating income of $1.21 billion in the prior year. Operating margin was 31.6%, compared to an operating margin of 31.3% and an adjusted operating margin of 34.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

"Our quarterly results reflect the subdued industrial demand environment and actions taken to adjust our cost structure," said Steve Angel, president and chief executive officer. "CSX has a strong operational foundation, and we are positioned to deliver improved financial performance in 2026 as we focus on driving productivity, cost control, and capital discipline while continuing to provide safe and reliable service."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CSX Corp.

mehr Nachrichten