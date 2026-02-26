NWS Holdings Aktie

NWS Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US62948T1016

26.02.2026 15:49:04

CTF Services Announces Interim Results For H1

(RTTNews) - CTF Services Limited (NWSGY.PK), Thursday announced its interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2025.

For the period, profit attributable to shareholders of the company rose 15% year-on-year to HK$1,334.3 million. Overall Attributable Operating Profit delivered a steady growth of 3% year-on-year to HK$2,283.9 million

As of 31 December 2025, total available liquidity amounted to approximately HK$31.0 billion, comprising cash and bank balances of approximately HK$20.9 billion and unutilized committed banking facilities of approximately HK$10.1 billion, comfortably exceeding near-term maturities.

Looking ahead, the Group plans to maintain a positive outlook for the full year 2026, supported by its diversified business portfolio and strong financial foundation.

CTF's stock is trading at $12.00 on the OTC Markets.

