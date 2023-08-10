Cummins and Chevron Advance Strategic Collaboration

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) and Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), announced a memorandum of understanding to leverage complementary positioning in hydrogen, natural gas, and other lower carbon fuel value chains. The announcement expands the two companies’ previous strategic collaboration on hydrogen and renewable natural gas and is expected to encompass other liquid renewable fuels, such as renewable gasoline blends, biodiesel and renewable diesel. This collaboration is intended to encourage commercial and industrial adoption in North America.

"At Cummins, we are working to bring our Destination Zero strategy to life, and we recognize we can’t do this alone,” explained Jennifer Rumsey, President and CEO, Cummins Inc. "Through Accelera by Cummins we have leading zero-emissions technologies for commercial and industrial applications, and we continue to offer a broad portfolio of engine-based solutions that reduce greenhouse gas and other emissions today. By collaborating strategically with Chevron, we plan to improve access to fuel and infrastructure for our customers, helping grow the availability of alternative and renewable fuels while reducing emissions.”

"Achieving a lower carbon future that serves all people requires ambitious innovations and pragmatic solutions that deliver measurable results,” said Chevron’s President of Americas Products Andy Walz. "Collaborations like this one with Cummins are intended to make energy and global supply chains more affordable and reliable while helping commercial fleets who use our products and Cummins’ equipment to advance a lower carbon world. No one company or industry can go at it alone – together with Cummins, we aim to deliver progress today.”

Cummins and Chevron each have contributed to the research, development and global deployment of alternative fuels innovation, systems and technologies and will work together on enabling the commercial development at scale of alternative fuels production, transportation and delivery systems for industrial and commercial markets, with target consumption by transportation vehicles of the type manufactured by Cummins. Workstreams in the new collaboration focus on hydrogen, natural gas, and other alternative lower carbon intensity fuels such as renewable gasoline blend, biodiesel, renewable diesel, compressed natural gas, and other liquid renewables to expand commercial adoption.

About Chevron

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our traditional oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of our operations and grow new lower carbon businesses in renewable fuels, hydrogen, carbon capture, offsets and other emerging technologies. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power technology leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from internal combustion, electric and hybrid integrated power solutions to components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, microgrid controls, batteries, electrolyzers and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 73,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.2 billion on sales of $28.1 billion in 2022. Learn more at cummins.com.

