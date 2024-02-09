|
09.02.2024 08:00:08
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Block Listing interim review
|
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
9 February 2024
Custodian Property Income REIT plc
(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or “the Company”)
Block Listing interim review
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, provides the following information in connection with its block admission pursuant to Listing Rule 3.5.6.
- Ends -
For further information, please contact:
Notes to Editors
Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.
The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.
Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.
For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFLFT45
|Category Code:
|BLR
|TIDM:
|CREI
|LEI Code:
|2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|302658
|EQS News ID:
|1833783
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Custodian REIT plcmehr Nachrichten
|
09.02.24
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Block Listing interim review (EQS Group)
|
08.02.24
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Directors’ purchase of ordinary shares (EQS Group)
|
07.02.24
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Third quarter trading update shows rental growth supporting fully covered dividends (EQS Group)
|
02.02.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Custodian Property Income REIT plc (EQS Group)
|
01.02.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Custodian Property Income REIT plc (EQS Group)
|
30.01.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Custodian Property Income REIT plc (EQS Group)
|
29.01.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Custodian Property Income REIT plc (EQS Group)
|
26.01.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Custodian Property Income REIT plc (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Custodian REIT plcmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Custodian REIT plc
|0,80
|-0,63%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen uneins - teils neue Allzeithochs -- ATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls leicht nachgab. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneins. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.