Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Q2 trading update shows active asset management and diversified portfolio continuing to drive income and valuation growth, underpinning fully covered dividend
|
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
13 November 2025
Custodian Property Income REIT plc
(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or “the Company”)
Q2 trading update shows active asset management and diversified portfolio continuing to drive income and valuation growth, underpinning fully covered dividend
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, today provides a trading update for the second quarter ended 30 September 2025 (“Q2” or the “Quarter”).
Commenting on the trading update, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of the Investment Manager, said: “The direct property market has been witnessing a recovery since September 2024, with valuations improving quarter on quarter for Custodian Property Income REIT, driven by consistent rental growth across all real estate sectors in the UK. As a result, the diversified nature of our portfolio is well positioned to benefit from the upside of both the real estate recovery and the improving market sentiment towards listed markets.
“Despite uncertainty leading into the November 2025 Budget, the Company has continued to deliver another quarter of stable earnings, fully covering our dividend, with like-for-like passing rent growing by 2.3% through active asset management initiatives and the leasing of vacant space. Logic suggests that the strong performance of our underlying assets should flow through to narrowing the share price discount. However, a continued shift in sentiment is required alongside a willingness to consider the longer term income-focused opportunity that exists in listed real estate, with Custodian Property Income REIT currently offering an attractive c.7.5% dividend yield secured against a broadly diversified, well-let, reversionary portfolio of modern, regional properties.
“Looking ahead, we will continue to pursue opportunities to invest in our existing portfolio and grow through selective corporate acquisitions, such as the all-share acquisition of the Merlin portfolio in May 2025. At the same time we will continue to actively recycle capital to strengthen the portfolio and increase NAV, facilitated by our share buy-back programme through which we have been selling assets at a premium to valuation while undertaking the timely acquisition of shares at a discount to the same metric.”
Strong leasing activity continues to improve occupancy and drive rental growth, supporting a fully covered dividend
Continued valuation growth across the Company’s c.£625m portfolio, with a 1.4% increase on a like-for-like basis
Ongoing capital investment programme continues to enhance the portfolio, and asset recycling from the Merlin acquisition continues to be accretive
Prudent debt levels
Dividends
The Company paid an interim dividend per share of 1.5p on Friday 29 August 2025 relating to Q1, fully covered by EPRA earnings.
The Board has approved a fully covered interim dividend per share of 1.5p for the second quarter to be paid on Friday 28 November 2025 to shareholders on the register on 7 November 2025, designated as a property income distribution (“PID”).
The Board is targeting a dividend per share of no less than 6.0p for the year ending 31 March 2026.
Net asset value
The Company’s unaudited NAV increased to £456.3m, or approximately 98.9p per share, at 30 September 2025:
The unaudited NAV attributable to the ordinary shares of the Company is calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards and incorporates the independent portfolio valuation at 30 September 2025 and net income for the Quarter.
The movement in unaudited NAV reflects the payment of an interim dividend per share of 1.5p during the Quarter, but as usual this does not include any provision for the approved dividend of 1.5p per share for the Quarter under review to be paid on Friday 28 November 2025.
The Bank of England’s decision to hold interest rates at 4% despite persistent Inflation and weak growth has done little to convince investors to break cover and commit new funds to UK listed real estate. As a result, share prices continue to show a wide discount to NAV across the whole of listed real estate with an average discount, as reported by Newmark, of 28.6%[8].
This compares to a discount of 17%[9] for Custodian Property Income REIT, which offers an opportunity to invest ahead of both a real estate recovery and improving market sentiment, while securing a c.7.3% dividend yield that is underpinned by a broadly diversified, well-let, reversionary portfolio of modern, regional properties in strong locations.
The direct property market has been witnessing a recovery since September 2024, with valuations improving quarter-on-quarter, driven by rental growth across all sectors of the property market. Logic suggests that the strong performance of the underlying assets should flow through to listed property companies’ share prices, but a further shift in market sentiment is required along with a willingness to consider the longer term opportunity that exists in real estate.
At a property level, Custodian Property Income REIT is delivering on all fronts to provide shareholders with strong income returns. Quarterly NAV increased by c.2%, driven by property valuation growth, six lease renewals with an average 35% increase in rent, six new lettings of vacant units securing £1.0m of rent and two rent reviews showing a 3% aggregate increase.
During the Quarter, the portfolio’s rent roll grew 2.3% on a like-for-like basis, from £44.9m to £45.9m. As a result, the portfolio has continued to deliver a fully covered dividend of 6p per share, with future rental growth potential of 13% already embedded and offering the potential for further earnings growth, while profitable sales fund capital expenditure and refurbishment programmes, in addition to proving valuations.
Asset management
Custodian Capital Limited, the Investment Manager, has remained focused on active asset management during the Quarter, completing:
Further details of these asset management initiatives are shown below:
Renewals/regears
New leases
£1.0m of new annual rental income was added to the rent roll through the letting of six vacant units, in aggregate, in line with ERV:
Disposals
During the Quarter the Company sold:
Since the Quarter end, the company has sold six properties across Leicestershire that were acquired as part of the Merlin acquisition for £2.4m. Two assets were sold to special purchasers, which helped deliver aggregate proceeds £0.7m (41%) ahead of the allocated purchase price.
Proceeds from the disposals has been used to pay down variable rate debt.
Share capital
Share buyback programme
During the Quarter, the Company implemented a share buyback programme with an initial maximum aggregate consideration of £5.0m (“the Buyback Programme”). During the higher interest rate environment since 1 April 2023, the Company has prioritised re-investment of proceeds from selective disposals in funding capital expenditure to improve the quality and environmental credentials of the portfolio and to pay down variable rate debt, aligning with the Company’s strategy of providing shareholders with strong income returns. The Board believes the current share price materially undervalues the Company and its portfolio, including the security and quality of income offered through the fully covered dividend. Under the Buyback Programme, shares will only be purchased if the Directors believed it would result in an increase in earnings per share, or an increased NAV per share (or both) for remaining shareholders. At the current share price, and given the latest expectations for future interest rates, the Directors believe the Buyback Programme continues to be an attractive use of property disposal proceeds that will create value for shareholders.
To 11 November 2025, the Company has purchased a total of 3.7m shares under the Buyback Programme, which are held in treasury. Aggregate consideration for these buybacks was £3.0m at a weighted average cost per share of 78.3p, representing an average 18.0% discount to prevailing NAV.
Deferred consideration relating to the acquisition of Merlin Properties Limited
Since the Quarter-end, the Company has issued 1.2m new shares in the Company at 92p per share as final consideration for the corporate acquisition of Merlin Properties Limited (“Merlin”) which completed on 30 May 2025.
Borrowings
During the Quarter, the Company utilised its RCF to repay the £20m fixed rate loan with SWIP which expired on 13 August 2025.
At 30 September 2025, the Company had £173.5m of debt drawn comprising:
At 30 September 2025, the Company’s borrowing facilities were:
Variable rate borrowing
Fixed rate borrowing
Each facility has a discrete security pool, comprising a number of individual properties, over which the relevant lender has security and covenants:
Portfolio analysis
At 30 September 2025, the investment property portfolio was split between the main commercial property sectors, in line with the Company’s objective to maintain a suitably balanced investment portfolio. Sector weightings are shown below:
For details of all properties in the portfolio please see custodianreit.com/property-portfolio.
- Ends -
Further information:
Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact:
Notes to Editors
Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.
The Company offers investors the opportunity to secure an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth through a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate comprising principally smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, accessed via a closed-ended listed fund.
Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.
For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.
[1] Profit after tax, excluding depreciation and net gains on investment property, divided by weighted average number of shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) during the Quarter.
[2] Price on 12 November 2025. Source: London Stock Exchange.
[3] Adjusting for property acquisitions, disposals and capital expenditure.
[4] Estimated rental value (“ERV”) of let property divided by total portfolio ERV.
[5] NAV per share movement including dividends paid during the Quarter on shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue at 30 June 2025.
[6] Gross borrowings less cash (excluding rent deposits) divided by property portfolio and solar panel valuations.
[7] Quarterly interim dividends totalling 1.5p per share were paid on shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue at 30 June 2025.
[8] Source: Deutsche Numis.
[9] Based on 30 September 2025 NAV and share price on 12 November 2025.
[10] Comprises drive-through restaurants, car showrooms, trade counters, gymnasiums, restaurants and leisure units.
