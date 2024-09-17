|
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Disposal of Property
|
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
17 September 2024
Custodian Property Income REIT plc
(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”)
Disposal of Property
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, is pleased to announce the disposal of a vacant office unit in Castle Donington for £1.75m, in line with the 30 June 2024 valuation, having acquired the property as part of a portfolio in June 2016.
Commenting on the disposal, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited, said: “Following the exit of the tenant at lease expiry, substantial refurbishment would be needed to secure a new letting and maintain the rental level which we did not believe would be cost effective. The sale demonstrates the continued demand for smaller lot sized regional assets, particularly from owner occupiers, and we expect to use the sale proceeds to repay variable rate debt, which aligns to our strategy of providing shareholders with strong income returns.”
Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.
The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.
Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.
For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|
