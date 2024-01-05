|
05.01.2024 08:00:07
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend
|
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
5 January 2024
Custodian Property Income REIT plc
(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”)
Interim dividend
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, confirms its third quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2024 of 1.375 pence per share, to be paid on 29 February 2024 to shareholders on the register on 19 January 2024, will be designated as a property income distribution (“PID”).
- Ends -
For further information, please contact:
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFLFT45
|Category Code:
|DIV
|TIDM:
|CREI
|LEI Code:
|2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|295597
|EQS News ID:
|1808657
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Custodian REIT plcmehr Nachrichten
|
05.01.24
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend (EQS Group)
|
18.12.23
|Edison issues update on Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI): Occupier demand continues to drive income (EQS Group)
|
21.11.23
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Results of General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
14.11.23
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company (EQS Group)
|
13.11.23
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Disposal of Property (EQS Group)
|
03.11.23
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Notice of General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
31.10.23
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Second quarter trading update shows rental growth supporting fully covered dividends and stable values (EQS Group)
|
30.10.23
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Standard form for notification of major holdings (EQS Group)