Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend

05.01.2024 08:00:07

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
05-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

 

5 January 2024

 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, confirms its third quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2024 of 1.375 pence per share, to be paid on 29 February 2024 to shareholders on the register on 19 January 2024, will be designated as a property income distribution (“PID”).

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Numis Securities Limited

 

Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.numiscorp.com

 

FTI Consulting

 

Richard Sunderland / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

 

custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

 


ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: DIV
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
