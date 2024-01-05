Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend



05-Jan-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST



5 January 2024 Custodian Property Income REIT plc (“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”) Interim dividend Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, confirms its third quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2024 of 1.375 pence per share, to be paid on 29 February 2024 to shareholders on the register on 19 January 2024, will be designated as a property income distribution (“PID”). - Ends - For further information, please contact: Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com FTI Consulting Richard Sunderland / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



