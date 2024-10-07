12 Stunden Investment-Webinar mit Top-Experten - kostenlos inkl. Aufzeichnung. Hier anmelden.-w-
07.10.2024 16:43:25

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend

07-Oct-2024 / 15:43 GMT/BST

 

 

7 October 2024

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

 

(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”)

 

Interim dividend

 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, confirms its second quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2025 of 1.5 pence per share, to be paid on Friday 29 November 2024 to shareholders on the register on 18 October 2024, will be designated as a property income distribution (“PID”).

 

- Ends -

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Numis Securities Limited

 

Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.numis.com/funds

 

FTI Consulting

 

Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

 

custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: DIV
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 351410
EQS News ID: 2003555

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

