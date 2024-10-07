|
07.10.2024 16:43:25
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend
|
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
7 October 2024
Custodian Property Income REIT plc
(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”)
Interim dividend
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, confirms its second quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2025 of 1.5 pence per share, to be paid on Friday 29 November 2024 to shareholders on the register on 18 October 2024, will be designated as a property income distribution (“PID”).
- Ends -
For further information, please contact:
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFLFT45
|Category Code:
|DIV
|TIDM:
|CREI
|LEI Code:
|2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|351410
|EQS News ID:
|2003555
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Custodian REIT plcmehr Nachrichten
|
16:43
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend (EQS Group)
|
17.09.24
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Disposal of Property (EQS Group)
|
09.08.24
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Block Listing interim review (EQS Group)
|
08.08.24
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
08.08.24
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Continued strong leasing supporting a c. 8% dividend yield (EQS Group)
|
24.07.24
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Director Declaration (EQS Group)
|
11.07.24
|Edison Issues Report on Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI) (EQS Group)
|
01.07.24
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Interim dividend (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Custodian REIT plcmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Custodian REIT plc
|0,99
|0,51%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX fester -- DAX etwas leichter -- Wall Street im Minus -- Asiens Börsen gehen freundlich aus dem Montagshandel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Montag fester, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt etwas tiefer notiert. Die US-Börsen verbuchen am Montag Verluste. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Handelsplätze wiesen zu Wochenbeginn Aufschläge aus.