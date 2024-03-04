Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

4 March 2024

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”)

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, is pleased to announce that the Company’s Investment Manager, Richard Shepherd-Cross, will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on 8 March 2024 at 12:00pm.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders.

Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am on 7 March 2024, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Custodian Property Income REIT via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/custodian-property-income-reit-plc/register-investor

