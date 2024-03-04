|
04.03.2024 17:45:04
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company
|
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
4 March 2024
Custodian Property Income REIT plc
(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”)
Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, is pleased to announce that the Company’s Investment Manager, Richard Shepherd-Cross, will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on 8 March 2024 at 12:00pm.
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders.
Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am on 7 March 2024, or at any time during the live presentation.
Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Custodian Property Income REIT via:
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/custodian-property-income-reit-plc/register-investor
For further information, please contact:
|
