Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

4 March 2024

 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

 

(“Custodian Property Income REIT” or the “Company”)

 

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, is pleased to announce that the Company’s Investment Manager, Richard Shepherd-Cross, will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on 8 March 2024 at 12:00pm.

 

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders.

 

Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am on 7 March 2024, or at any time during the live presentation.

 

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Custodian Property Income REIT via:

 

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/custodian-property-income-reit-plc/register-investor

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Custodian Capital Limited

 

Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE

Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740

 

www.custodiancapital.com

 

Numis Securities Limited

 

Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown

Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000

 

www.numiscorp.com

 

FTI Consulting

 

Richard Sunderland / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons

Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

 

custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: CREI
LEI Code: 2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 307522
EQS News ID: 1851005

 
