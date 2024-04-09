|
09.04.2024 11:46:14
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BJFLFT45
Issuer Name
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Mattioli Woods PLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
Leicester
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
08-Apr-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
09-Apr-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
The shares referred to in section 9 are held in portfolios managed by Mattioli Woods plc on a discretionary basis for clients under investment management agreements. This disclosure has been calculated based on issue share capital amount 440,850,398.00.
12. Date of Completion
09-Apr-2024
13. Place Of Completion
Newmarket
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BJFLFT45
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|CREI
|LEI Code:
|2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|314551
|EQS News ID:
|1876555
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
