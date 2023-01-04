|
04.01.2023 22:15:00
Custom Truck One Source to Participate in the CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Investor Conference
Custom Truck One Source, Inc. ("Custom Truck One Source” or the "Company”) (NYSE: CTOS) today announced that President and Chief Operating Officer, Ryan McMonagle, and Chief Financial Officer, Chris Eperjesy, will present and meet with institutional investors at the CJS Securities 23rd Annual New Ideas for the New Year Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The event will be held virtually.
The presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. ET and will include a fireside chat question-and-answer session. A live audio-only webcast of the presentation will be available through the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.customtruck.com. A replay will be archived and available for 30 days following the conference on the same website.
ABOUT CUSTOM TRUCK ONE SOURCE
Custom Truck One Source is a leading provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets in North America. The Company’s solutions include rentals, sales, aftermarket parts, tools, accessories and service, equipment production, manufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal. With vast equipment breadth, the Company’s team of experts service its customers across an integrated network of locations across North America. For more information, please visit customtruck.com.
